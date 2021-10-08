Nigeria politicians steal to meet up declared false assets –TI

As part of new efforts towards fighting corruption in the country, Transparency International (TI) has called for strengthening of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to enable it to properly verify the assets declared by political office holders before they are exposed to public resources. TI said this has become necessary as it alleges that some Nigerian politicians declare false assets and steal to meet up with the declaration in office.

This came as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) proposed the use of technology in strengthening asset declaration. ICPC and TI through its Nigeria chapter, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), made the call in Kaduna on Thursday during a Stakeholder Forum on Strengthening Accountability Networks Among Civil Society (SANCUS) project. Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, who spoke on TI’s behalf, stressed the need for the CCB to properly verify the assets declared by public office holders.

