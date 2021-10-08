Nigeria politicians steal to meet up declared false assets –TI

As part of new efforts towards fighting corruption in the country, Transparency International (TI) has called for strengthening of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to enable it to properly verify the assets declared by political office holders before they are exposed to public resources.

TI said this has become necessary as it alleges that some Nigerian politicians declare false assets and steal to meet up with the declaration in office. This came as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) proposed the use of technology in strengthening asset declaration. ICPC and TI through its Nigeria chapter, Civil So-ciety Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), made the call in Kaduna on Thursday during a Stakeholder Forum on Strengthening Accountability Networks Among Civil Society (SANCUS) project.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, who spoke on TI’s behalf, stressed the need for the CCB to properly verify the assets declared by public office holders. He said, “Oftentimes politicians make false declarations so that when they get to office they begin to steal to acquire such assets.”

According to Rafsanjani, the major thing the SANCUS project seeks to address is the issue of vote trading and corruption in the electoral system. He said, “Throughout the world democracy is adjudged to be the best form of government, but it is being constantly assaulted in Nigeria due to the phenomenon of money politics, vote-buying and selling.

“Money seems to have taken centre stage in the political process of many countries including that of Nigeria, to the extent that word, ‘money politics” has crept into the country’s political vocabulary’. “The problem with this situation is that the electoral process is often compromised resulting in elections not being free and fair.

This is a disturbing trend/practice which has blemished the electoral process in Nigeria and if left unchecked will jeopardize our democratization process and in turn prevent electorates from reaping the dividend of democracy.”

