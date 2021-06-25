News Top Stories

Nigeria poor, must borrow for infrastructure devt –Lawan

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…assures NASS won’t approve frivolous loans
…says increase in crude price not cause for joy

President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has described Nigeria as a poor country with no option than to borrow funds for the development of her infrastructure. Lawan disclosed this in a chat with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting discussed important issues such as the supplementary budget, Petroleum Industry Bill ( PIB), Electoral Act Amendment Bill amongst others. He admitted that borrowing was undesirable, but insisted that it has become inevitable for the development of the nation’s economy.

He however, assured that the National Assembly would never approve any frivolous loan request from the executive. “Whenever we have to approve any loan, we have to insist on the details of what projects will be funded by those loans. We’ll have to look at the conditions that are attached to the loans, they must be favourable conditions before we approve and we will be up to date with our oversight to ensure that what we have approved is directly deployed and on those projects that we have also approved for implementation.

“Our options are really very limited as a country. First, we don’t have the necessary revenues, Nigeria is poor, we shouldn’t deceive ourselves. Nigeria is not rich, given the circumstances we live in, given the challenges we have. Our resources are so low, our revenues are so low and therefore the option of not doing anything, just to sit because we have no money, we shouldn’t go for infrastructure development is not even an option worthy of consideration. You cannot keep the economy stagnant.

“You cannot, in my view and judgement, tax Nigerians further for you to raise the money for infrastructure development. Other countries do that, but we have serious situation across the country, so you cannot put taxes on people,” he said. According to Lawan, the only other option available to the country was publicprivate partnership, but observed that not so many investors were willing to invest in Nigeria because of the challenge of insecurity in the country. The lawmaker cautioned Nigerians not to rejoice over the recent rise in the price of crude oil at the international market since the country still depends on imported refined petroleum products. He explained that current increase in the price of crude oil may not translate into an advantage for the country because the products are not being refined locally.

“When the price of crude goes up, we get a certain percentage of increase because we export. But because we import refined products, which have higher value, because of value addition, probably what we might have gained in the sale of crude oil would not even be sufficient to pay for the additional funds we have to pay for the importation of the refined petroleum products.

” In fact, I am sure those handling the economy get worried sometimes when the price of crude goes up, because they know the consequences of importation at that rate. So, I think it’s not yet Uhuru for us to say we are not going to take loans because there is increase in the price of crude oil. It may not translate into that kind of advantage,” he said. Lawan urged the President to prevail on his ministers and heads of Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to always honour the summons of the National Assembly as failure to do so might compel the parliament to issue warrant of arrest against them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why I went into hair care business – Sandra Aburime

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Among many women in Lagos and some other States of Nigeria, Lucious Virgin Hair is a name that rings a bell as a leader in the hair care space. And the beauty and brain behind the premium brand is none other than Sandra Aburime, an Edo State indigene who holds degrees in computer engineering […]
News Top Stories

EDO ELECTION: TENSION as 1.72m voters decide APC, PDP, OTHERS’ FATE

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Onyekachi Eze and Regina Otokpa

• All eyes on us, we can’t afford to fail –INEC chairman • Our govs’ lives in danger –PDP • NSCDC deploys more men Amid tension and palpable fears, many people in Edo State will today file out to exercise their franchise, in an election that is tension soaked. Fears have gripped many voters, who […]
News Top Stories

FG to probe Borno gov’s claim on ‘repentant’ ex-combatants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

There are indications that the Federal Government may investigate claims by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that some deradicalised Boko Haram fighters are providing intelligence to their adamant colleagues, thereby abandoning the oath of loyalty and fidelity they took upon surrendering to the State.   In its ‘carrot-and-stick’ approach to dealing with the insurgency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica