Nigeria poor, must borrow for infrastructure devt –Lawan

President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, has described Nigeria as a poor country with no option than to borrow funds for the development of her infrastructure. Lawan disclosed this in a chat with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting discussed important issues such as the supplementary budget, Petroleum Industry Bill ( PIB), Electoral Act Amendment Bill amongst others. He admitted that borrowing was undesirable, but insisted that it has become inevitable for the development of the nation’s economy.

He however, assured that the National Assembly would never approve any frivolous loan request from the executive. “Whenever we have to approve any loan, we have to insist on the details of what projects will be funded by those loans. We’ll have to look at the conditions that are attached to the loans, they must be favourable conditions before we approve and we will be up to date with our oversight to ensure that what we have approved is directly deployed and on those projects that we have also approved for implementation.

“Our options are really very limited as a country. First, we don’t have the necessary revenues, Nigeria is poor, we shouldn’t deceive ourselves. Nigeria is not rich, given the circumstances we live in, given the challenges we have. Our resources are so low, our revenues are so low and therefore the option of not doing anything, just to sit because we have no money, we shouldn’t go for infrastructure development is not even an option worthy of consideration. You cannot keep the economy stagnant.

“You cannot, in my view and judgement, tax Nigerians further for you to raise the money for infrastructure development. Other countries do that, but we have serious situation across the country, so you cannot put taxes on people,” he said. According to Lawan, the only other option available to the country was publicprivate partnership, but observed that not so many investors were willing to invest in Nigeria because of the challenge of insecurity in the country. The lawmaker cautioned Nigerians not to rejoice over the recent rise in the price of crude oil at the international market since the country still depends on imported refined petroleum products. He explained that current increase in the price of crude oil may not translate into an advantage for the country because the products are not being refined locally.

“When the price of crude goes up, we get a certain percentage of increase because we export. But because we import refined products, which have higher value, because of value addition, probably what we might have gained in the sale of crude oil would not even be sufficient to pay for the additional funds we have to pay for the importation of the refined petroleum products.

” In fact, I am sure those handling the economy get worried sometimes when the price of crude goes up, because they know the consequences of importation at that rate. So, I think it’s not yet Uhuru for us to say we are not going to take loans because there is increase in the price of crude oil. It may not translate into that kind of advantage,” he said. Lawan urged the President to prevail on his ministers and heads of Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to always honour the summons of the National Assembly as failure to do so might compel the parliament to issue warrant of arrest against them.

