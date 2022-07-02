Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs on political consultations, training, others

Nigeria and Portugal on Friday in Lisbon signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in different sectors, including political consultations, diplomatic trainings, amongst others. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the signing ceremony was done by cabinet level officials from the two countries as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s State visit to the European Union country.

Buhari and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa witnessed the signing ceremony. The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports. At a business forum organised during the visit, at which some of the MoUs were finalised between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, the President had described the progress in signing the agreements ‘‘as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade.”

