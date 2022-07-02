News

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs on political consultations, training, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comments Off on Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs on political consultations, training, others

Nigeria and Portugal on Friday in Lisbon signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in different sectors, including political consultations, diplomatic trainings, amongst others. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the signing ceremony was done by cabinet level officials from the two countries as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s State visit to the European Union country.

Buhari and the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa witnessed the signing ceremony. The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports. At a business forum organised during the visit, at which some of the MoUs were finalised between the two countries’ investment promotion agencies and chambers of commerce, the President had described the progress in signing the agreements ‘‘as excellent foundations for increased bilateral trade.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nasarawa commences enforcement of vehicles’ registration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA The Nasarawa State government yesterday commenced the enforcement of vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles’ registration in the state.   The move, the state government said, was to fight against defaulters who continued to operate without registration in the state. It was also to ensure that vehicle owners, motorcycle and tricycle owners register them […]
News

Ex-UI VC to deliver McPherson Varsity 6th convocation lecture

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Ex-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, is expected to deliver the 6th Convocation Lecture of McPherson University today at the Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State main campus of the private university. The theme of the lecture is “Transforming the Nigerian University System for Graduate Employability and Sustainable Socio-Economic Development.” The university’s VC, […]
News

Fuel keg souvenir: Lagos goes after party organisers, seals event centre

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos, the state government yesterday vowed to investigate the incident.   The social media has been awashed with the video which has gone viral, describing the action as dangerous to lives and property. On the keg […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica