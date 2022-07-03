Sports

Nigeria, Portugal sign MoUs on sports, youth development

The Governments of Nigeria and Portugal have entered into bilateral agreements in the areas of youth and sports development.

These agreements are part of the benefits of the state visits by President Muhammadu Buhari to President Costa Rebelo De Sousa The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, signed the two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on behalf of Nigeria.

The first MoU will see Nigeria and Portugal engage in fruitful exchange programmes and facilitate expertise transfer for sports development amongst other areas. Also, the minister signed another Memorandum of Understanding on youth capacity building and development with the European nation with Portugal’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Madame Ana Catarina.

 

 

These MoUs were signed in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, who witnessed the landmark event in excitement, as well as the Prime Minister of Portugal, Antònio Costa. In line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari, Dare said Nigeria will continually provide a vista for Nigerian youth to reach the world with their potentials, intellects and talents.

 

The minister arrived Portugal earlier this week alongside President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate bi-lateral relationships between both nations, and the agreements signed, restate Buhari’s commitment to sports and youth development in the country

 

