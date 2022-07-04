News Top Stories

Nigeria/Portugal ties’ll lead to economic growth, job creation, others –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA

The Presidency has said that the recent State Visit made by President Muhammadu Buhari to Portugal would translate into the acceleration of the nation’s economic growth, security, attract investments and  create jobs.

 

This was disclosed in an opinion piece authored by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. Recall that the President was in Lisbon between June 28 and July 2 where he met with the leadership of that country with several agreements and Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) signed by both nations.

 

According to Shehu, Buhari’s visit to Portugal was part of his plans to revive important international relations that may have  been neglected by past administrations and assume the leadership expected of Nigeria in Africa.

 

The Presidential spokesman listed ten of the benefits of the visit to include the eight agreements and MoUs signed by both countries on political consultations, diplomatic training, research and exchange of information and documentation; cooperation in the field of culture; in the field of women and girls’ development, empowerment and gender affairs; youths and in the area of sports.

 

He added that the visit achieved the desired strategic partnership with Portugal in stabilizing West Africa; the convergence of strategic interests and laying of framework to strengthen security and cooperation between states.

 

He said that the visit has boosted the transatlantic gas trade with Portugal expressing interest in marine mapping of a proposed gas pipeline to Europe pointing out that the award of Kano-Maradi railway to a Portuguese company has become a trailblazer opening further opportunities for trade relations between the two countries.

 

He said Buhari’s visit has made Portugal key into the nation’s health sector with a promise to invest into Nigeria pharmaceutical sector even as it has agreed to open up opportunities for Nigerian footballers to train and hone their skills in the country.

 

Shehu added that Buhari’s state visit has made Portugal willing to share her achievements in the field of renewable energy adding that the MoU signed on political consultations, diplomatic training, research and exchange of information and documentation would be of immense benefits to both countries in international politics.

 

The Presidential spokesman added that the conferment of Portugal’s highest honour on the Nigerian leader, a rare one, signalled a very strong alignment of strategic interests of both countries.

 

