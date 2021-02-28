Nigeria Powerlifting Federation partners FG to engage Nigerian youths

The Nigeria Powerlifting Federation (NPF) has revealed that the federation is set to partner the Ministry of Youth and Sports and all stakeholders in sports development through constant competitions to engage Nigerian youths.

Speaking in a press conference in Abuja, the President of the federation and US-based Nigerian Professional International Powerlifter, Sunday Erepadei, a.k.a Sunny Power, said that, through constant events in powerlifting, many young people will be engaged, an initiative believed if achieved, will reduce youth unrest in the country.

He lamented that awareness of the sport was low in Nigeria despite its international acceptance, saying that, efforts will not be spared to create more awareness about the game in the country and beyond.

According to him: “My mission is to partner with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, multinational companies based in Nigeria, other government institutions and stakeholders in sports development, through our event of constant competition to engage our youths through strength and power sports.

“I will be working with the Federal Government through the Sport Ministry; I will also be working with all 36 states of the federations through their commissioners and director of sports.

“Another mission is to see how powerlifting and strongest man sport will be included in National Sports Festival in the country.

“In furtherance to have constant powerlifting state competition, region and annual open powerlifting championship, constant media talk about strength, catch them young, talent hunting, and cash award will be put in place.

Like this: Like Loading...