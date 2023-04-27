News

Nigeria Prize For Literature Records 61% Increase In Drama Cycle Entries

The Nigeria Prize for Literature, sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), has recorded a remarkable 61% increase in entries for Drama cycle, with 143 entries received for the 2023 edition against 89 entries in the last Drama cycle in 2018.

The entrants will compete for a top prize of $100,000. This was revealed yesterday, in Lagos to hand over the entries to judges for the commencement of the adjudication process. NLNG, represented by its General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mr. Andy Odeh, handed over the entries to the Chair of the Prize’s Advisory Board, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, who, in turn, handed over the entries to the judges.

The Advisory Board also handed over 13 entries for The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism. Speaking on the entries received for the 2023 edition of the Prize, Odeh expressed confidence in the judges and Advisory Board. He emphasised the importance of the dedicated website for the three prizes – The Nigeria Prize for Literature, the Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, and the Nigeria Prize for Science – being the only platform for informa – tion regarding the prizes, winners, and the adjudication process.

He said: “The Prize serves as a stimulus for Nigerian writers to strive for excellence, and we are proud to see an increase in entries this year for drama. “We believe that through this Prize, we are promoting Nigerian literature and encouraging the growth of the literary industry in the country.

“We are confident that the judges and Advisory Board will do due diligence to produce a verdict based on merit and excellence, and we hope to see a worthy winner of the Prize at the end of the cycle. “I am sure we are all looking forward to that but before that happens let me reiterate that the dedicated website for the three Prizes.”

