Business

Nigeria produces 25% oil from deepwater projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria is producing 25 per cent of the 36 billion oil reserves from deep water projects, a development, which has underlined the country’s crude potentials, as well as capacity to deepen investments in the oil and gas sector, a report by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has said.
AEC in its first quarter outlook said that Nigeria had the capacity to ramp production and further increase its roles in both the continental and global energy landscape.
The firm’s Executive Chairman, Mr N.J Ayuk, said that Nigeria would maintain its position as one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers, as well as one of the continent’s top three gas suppliers in the next three years ( 2022 and 2025).
The development, Ayuk said, would provide an opportunity for the West African country to leverage its energy resources for economic growth while addressing global energy demand.
Nigeria, he said, represented one of Africa’s heavyweights when its comes to hydrocarbon exploration and production with over 36 billion barrels of oil and over 200trillion cubit feet of natural gas.
He noted that Nigeria had managed itself well both as attractive upstream market and competitive producer.
Continuing, Ayuk said that Nigeria would produce 1.46 million barrels per day out of 6.53 million barrels per day, which Africa is entitled to during  the year.
On Seplat/Exxon Mobil deals, he said: “The recent $1.2 billion deal between Nigeria’s Seplat Energy and American energy firm ExxonMobil, in which the multinational will continue with its deep-water projects whilst handing over onshore projects, is an indication of the huge potential the country’s offshore projects have in the near future in addressing energy needs as energy consumption increases.
“By increasing focus on these projects, accelerating exploration and production in key basins, Nigeria has the ability to unleash its full energy potential.”
It, however, called for more investments within the country’s downstream sector, stressing that inadequate infrastructure has slowed down oil production and also increased Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports.
He said that Nigeria’s inability to have functioning refineries made her imports up to 1.25 million metric tons per month of gasoline due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.
Still on Nigeria, Ayuk said the emergence of Dangote Refinery project in Lagos in the fourth quarter of 2022 and its partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had shown the willingness of Nigeria to become an oil heavyweight globally.
Meanwhile, Nigeria, according to AEC, has also retained its spot amongst Africa’s main gas producers in 2022

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Poor policies, taxation clog national fleet development

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Four years after it was established, the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) is making a new move after its first failure to set up a national fleet, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Twenty-four years after the demise of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) is struggling to float a national carrier […]
Business

Verve cardholders to enjoy Black Friday discount, gifts on Konga

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Verve International has announced its partnership with e-commerce platform, Konga, to reward Verve cardholders with a 10 per cent discount for shopping on the e-commerce platform between now and November 30, 2021. In addition, cardholders who make over four purchases with their Verve cards during the period, stand a chance to win exciting gifts including […]
Business

Expelled SSAEAC members, leadership sign MOU

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has intervened in the rift among Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) members as the aggrieved party has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to abide by the constitution of the association. In a press statement signed by the President, Chris Okonkwo, General Secretary, Nnamdi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica