Nigeria produces 25% oil from deepwater projects

Nigeria is producing 25 per cent of the 36 billion oil reserves from deep water projects, a development, which has underlined the country’s crude potentials, as well as capacity to deepen investments in the oil and gas sector, a report by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has said.

AEC in its first quarter outlook said that Nigeria had the capacity to ramp production and further increase its roles in both the continental and global energy landscape.

The firm’s Executive Chairman, Mr N.J Ayuk, said that Nigeria would maintain its position as one of Africa’s leading crude oil producers, as well as one of the continent’s top three gas suppliers in the next three years ( 2022 and 2025).

The development, Ayuk said, would provide an opportunity for the West African country to leverage its energy resources for economic growth while addressing global energy demand.

Nigeria, he said, represented one of Africa’s heavyweights when its comes to hydrocarbon exploration and production with over 36 billion barrels of oil and over 200trillion cubit feet of natural gas.

He noted that Nigeria had managed itself well both as attractive upstream market and competitive producer.

Continuing, Ayuk said that Nigeria would produce 1.46 million barrels per day out of 6.53 million barrels per day, which Africa is entitled to during the year.

On Seplat/Exxon Mobil deals, he said: “The recent $1.2 billion deal between Nigeria’s Seplat Energy and American energy firm ExxonMobil, in which the multinational will continue with its deep-water projects whilst handing over onshore projects, is an indication of the huge potential the country’s offshore projects have in the near future in addressing energy needs as energy consumption increases.

“By increasing focus on these projects, accelerating exploration and production in key basins, Nigeria has the ability to unleash its full energy potential.”

It, however, called for more investments within the country’s downstream sector, stressing that inadequate infrastructure has slowed down oil production and also increased Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports.

He said that Nigeria’s inability to have functioning refineries made her imports up to 1.25 million metric tons per month of gasoline due to inadequate domestic refining capacity.

Still on Nigeria, Ayuk said the emergence of Dangote Refinery project in Lagos in the fourth quarter of 2022 and its partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had shown the willingness of Nigeria to become an oil heavyweight globally.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, according to AEC, has also retained its spot amongst Africa’s main gas producers in 2022

