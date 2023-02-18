News

Nigeria provides technical support on maritime to Sao Tome and Principe

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has provided technical support to Instituto Marito e Portuaruo (IMAP) in São Tomé and Príncipe in order to harness its maritime potential. The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, while making the presentation at an event in São Tomé, with the Nigerian Ambassador to São Tomé Ambassador Gambo Hamza in attendance, noted that the federal government was committed to regional maritime development premised on cooperation. The agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that the director general was represented by the agency’s Director, Special Duties, Mr. Isichei Osamgbi. Jamoh noted that it has become imperative for African countries particularly in the Gulf of Guinea to help one another to ensure proper harnessing of the regional maritime potential. He said: “Recently, it has become very pertinent for African countries to continue to collaborate and strengthen their relationships; helping one another in their areas of need, for us to harness the vast opportunities we have to the best of our abilities. Particularly in the maritime sector, the Gulf of Guinea is one area where that is most needed as encouraged by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

 

