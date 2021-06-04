Sports

Nigeria pulls out of African Championships hosting

PSC on COVID-19 cites risk of new wave of infection

Lagos State has pulled out of the hosting of the 2021 African Athletics Championships, after the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID- 19 failed to give their permission for the state to host the competition. Lagos State Nigeria had stepped in after Algeria, the initial host country, pulled out due to the increased rate of the Pandemic. In a letter, sent to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, from the PTF on COVID-19 and made available to our correspondent, it was revealed that the country cannot afford to allow much visitors into the country at the moment. The letter dated June 2 and signed by the Deputy Head, Technical Secretariat of PSC on COVID-19 said: “The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 profoundly appreciates the continuous efforts of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) in engaging with the PSC towards safeguarding athletes and the general public within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The PSC Secretariat has engaged officials of the FMYSD regarding your request for Nigeria to host the 2021 edition of the African Athletics Championships. After careful deliberation and consideration of the proposed event by the PSC during its meeting on the 31st of May 2021,there are some concerns noticed.

