Nigeria qualifies for Wheelchair Tennis World Cup in Portugal

Nigeria Wheelchair Tennis female players on Saturday picked the World Cup tickets ahead of their Moroccan counterparts in the encounter decided at the MKO Tennis Centre, Abuja. Chitura Nwaozuzu set the ball rolling by beating her opponent Samira Benmchi effortless at 6/3 6/4 while her partner and Nigeria’s number one Kafayat Omisore defeated Morocco’s top seed Najuna Awane in the rubber 6/1, 6/4, 6/3 to set eyes at Portugal. It was, however, not a good outing for the Nigerian men who lost the tickets to their Moroccan counterparts. Old war horse Wasiu Yusuf lost gallantly to Himan Said 7/5 7/4 while Nigeria’s number one Alex Adewale lost to Louad Bouzhim 6/1 7/5.
Related Articles
Pillars tackle Wolves after 17-hour road trip
…as Jigawa Stars outshine Lobi Stars 2-1 in NPFL round 2 opener Kano Pillars will be guests of Warri Wolves Sunday afternoon in MatchDay 20 of the 2021 NPFL, after spending 17 hours on the road to the match venue. The Media Officer of Pillars, Malam Rilwanu Idris Malikawa said the ‘Masu gida’ boys who […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas
Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem. Since sundown Monday when […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria’s shameful no-show at CHAN
The best yardstick to measure the standard of sports in a country is to evaluate the development going on at schools and grassroots level. Only during the week, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria announced that the All Comers event will be staged this weekend in Akure, Ondo State. This is a way of starting the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)