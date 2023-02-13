Sports

Nigeria qualifies for Wheelchair Tennis World Cup in Portugal

Nigeria Wheelchair Tennis female players on Saturday picked the World Cup tickets ahead of their Moroccan counterparts in the encounter decided at the MKO Tennis Centre, Abuja. Chitura Nwaozuzu set the ball rolling by beating her opponent Samira Benmchi effortless at 6/3 6/4 while her partner and Nigeria’s number one Kafayat Omisore defeated Morocco’s top seed Najuna Awane in the rubber 6/1, 6/4, 6/3 to set eyes at Portugal. It was, however, not a good outing for the Nigerian men who lost the tickets to their Moroccan counterparts. Old war horse Wasiu Yusuf lost gallantly to Himan Said 7/5 7/4 while Nigeria’s number one Alex Adewale lost to Louad Bouzhim 6/1 7/5.

 

