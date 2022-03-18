Business Top Stories

Nigeria raises $1.25bn via Eurobond to finance 2022 budget

Nigeria has emerged the first Africa country this year to access the International Capital Market( ICM) by raising $ 1.25 billion 7 year Eurobond on Thursday. The proceeds are to finance critical capital projects in the budget to bridge the deficit in infrastructure and strengthen Nigeria’s economic recovery.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), which confirmed Nigeria’s pricing of $ 1.250 billion 7-year Eurobond in ICM last night, said the feat makes her the first African country to access the ICM in 2022. Nigeria’s ability to access the ICM at this time, the DMO stated, is a confirmation of the country’s established presence in the ICM and engagement with investors on a continuous basis. According to the DMO, the Offer was launched at an Initial Price Thoughts of 8.75% per annum and on the back of strong investor demand, Nigeria was able to revise the price guidance to 8.5% per annum. It said that the order book continued to grow, reaching a peak of $4 billion, adding that the order book included many quality investors in the United States, Europe and Asia.

“With this strong investor interest, the price was tightened to 8.375% per annum, the Order Book still remained high at $3.676 billion and retained the quality investors. “Nigerian investors also participated in the offer with a total subscription of $ 60 million. “The proceeds of the Eurobond will be used to finance critical capital projects in the budget to bridge the deficit in infrastructure and strengthen Nigeria’s economic recovery. ” Equally important, it would contribute directly and in full to the level of Nigeria’s external reserves”, said the DMO.

 

Our Reporters

