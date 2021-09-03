Business

Nigeria rakes in $300m yearly from cashew nuts

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria is currently raking in about $300 million annually from cashew nut as revenue in her 14th globally ranked position as against $3 billion made annually by Vietnam from the product, cashew stakeholders have revealed. Besides, the country’s production capacity oscillates between 260,000 and 270,000 tonnes, coming behind Côte d’Ivoire’s cashew production capacity, which is in excess of 625,000 tonnes. However, amid the gap, cashew stakeholders are brainstorming on path Nigeria can cleavage to achieve her quest of diversifying the economy from oil to non-oil sector. At a virtual event session on cashew organised by Afex Commodities Exchange Limited, entitled, “unlocking Nigeria’s cashew nut potential,” New Telegraph gathered from the session various hindrances, bottlenecks inhibiting Nigeria from reaping maximally from cashew nut like other nations.

Mr. David Ibidapo of Afex Commodities Exchange underscored the importance of building Nigeria’s economy by diversifying the economy from oil to non-oil sector. “We can’t build economy on crude oil. We can leverage eco-nomic growth on agriculture given its potential and for that to happen, the country has to look at sectors the country has comparative advantage on and cashew nut is one of them,” he said.

Ibidapo noted that Nigeria was facing difficulty in bringing to bear her potential in cashew nut production because it has failed in boosting demand for local production. According to him, the value addition in the cashew nut production plays strategic role, an aspect Nigeria is not utilising maximally at the moment. “Cashew nut is produced globally at 3.96 million metric tonnes. Nigeria ranks 14th in the world. Majority of cash nut is produced in Africa with Côte d’Ivoire’s topping chart. “More importantly, value addition in cashew sector holds significant potential in contributing to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through poverty reduction and job creation,” he said.

He said Nigeria could change her narrative for better in cashew nut production by upping her game in the value chain and adding proceeding and value addition as against exporting quantum of her cashew nut. Ibidapo listed some steps to be taken to enhance Nigeria production rating in cashew nut to include value addition by processing, creation of enebling environment; provision of adequate infrastructure and provision of subsidy and credits especially to small holder cashew farmers. In his contribution Dr. Babatola Faseru said more subsidiary industries will spring up from had Nigeria gave cash nut production desired attention. “You can imagine the number of industries it would have been created. You can imagine volume of jobs our potential could create if value addition is put into it. It’s one commodity the country stand to benefit from.

“I remember in 2013, Federal Government added cashew as one of the items on Agriculture Transformation Programme. Today, cashew is also one of the products listed by government for diversification in realising mandate of diversifying the economy from oil to nonoil,” he said. In his contribution, Mr. Hemense Orka noted that the quality of Nigeria’s cashew nut was quite strong and that the country is gifted with one of the best cashew nuts.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE advances, gains N66bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on the equities market yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.3 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, […]
Business

Nigerian female startups dominate mentorship programme

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme WITH AGENCY REPORT

OBJECTIVE Participants are provided with the PR and communications insights, knowledge and skills   Twenty-five African female- founded tech startups have been selected for the second edition of The Future is Female Mentorship Programme. This is a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders.   Out of the 25 selected, […]
Business

EFInA: Why agent banking may fail financial inclusion target

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian banks’ move to achieve increased financial inclusion through agent banking is set to fail, the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), has said. The financial sector development organisation said its recent survey revealed that the agents were doing more of cash-in and cash-out as opposed to opening new accounts. Analysis of the survey report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica