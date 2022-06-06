Nigeria rakes in N2.97trn from non-oil exports in 15 months

Nigeria exported non-oil products valued at N2.97trillion between January 2021 and March this year, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics MARKETERS(NBS) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of NBS’ “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics” reports, for the 15-month period, indicate that there was a significant improvement in the value of the country’s non-oil exports in Q1’ 2022 and Q4’ 2021 compared with previous quarters.

Specifically, the reports show that in Q1’ 2022, the country exported non-oil products worth N715.19billion as against N435.43billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Also, according to the data, the value of Nigeria’s non-oil exports increased from N462.85billion in Q2’ 2021 to N546.27billion and N810.88billion in Q3’ 2021 and Q4’ 2021 respectively.

This means that the nation earned a total of N2.97trillion from non-oil exports between January 2021 and March this year. The data, however, indicates that despite efforts by the Nigeria’s fiscalandmonetary authorities to reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil, the commodity is still the nation’s main source of export earnings. For instance, in its Q1’ 2022 Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report released last week, the NBS stated: The value of exports trade in the firstquarterof 2022wasdominated by crude oil exports valued at N5,620.99 billion which accounted for 79.16% of total exports while noncrude oil exports value stood at N1,479.47billion or 20.84% of total exports of which non-oil products contributed N715.19billion representing 10.07% of total exports.” Similarly, in its Q4’ 2021 report, the NBSsaid: “Export in the fourth quarter 2021 was still oil-dependent. Crude oil exports recorded N4,269.36 billion and it remained the major productintotal exports (74.04%), while non-crude oil was valued at N1,497.26 billionor25.96% of totalexports of which Non-oil products contributed N810.88 billion representing 14.06% of total exports during the quarter under review.” In the same vein, the Bureau, in its Q3’ 2021 Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report, stated: “Export in the third quarter 2021 was still oil-dependent. Crude oil exports recorded N4,026.18 billion and it remained the major productintotal exports (78.48%), while non-crude oil was valued at N1,104.1 billion or 21.52% of total exports of which Non-oil products only contributed N546.27 billion representing 10.65% of total exports during the quarter under review.”

New Telegraph reports that as part of its efforts to boostnon-oilexports, theFederalGovernmentthroughthe NigerianExportsPromotion Council (NEPC) , in 2016, instituted the zero-oil plan, a core component of the FederalGovernment’sEconomic Recovery and Growth Plan, to increase the contribution of non-oilexports to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product by 20 per cent. The NEPC stated in its 2016 annual report that the focus of the plan was to “generate at least a minimum of 40 – 50 per cent of Nigeria earnings from non-oil export.” The report disclosed that theplanwasexpectedtogrow non-oil foreign exchange to $30billion by 2020.

On its part, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent years introduced severalschemestohelpshore up non-oil exports. Thelatestof suchschemes is the initiative which the apex bank unveiled in February this year, called the “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation( RT200FX) Programme.”

According to the CBN, the RT200 programme aims to attract $200billion non-oil export revenue for the country in the next three to five years. Announcing the initiative at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting, in February, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “We have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries.

Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceedswellalsosufferfrom major shocks once oil prices plummet. In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainableinflowsof foreign exchange.

“We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.

After careful consideration of the available options and wide consultation with the Banking Community, the CBN is, effective immediately, announcing the Bankers’ Committee ‘RT200 FX Programme’, which stands for the ‘Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation.

