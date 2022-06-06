News Top Stories

Nigeria rakes in N2.97trn from non-oil exports in 15 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria exported non-oil products valued at N2.97trillion between January 2021 and March this year, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics  MARKETERS(NBS) shows.
New Telegraph’s analysis of NBS’ “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics” reports, for the 15-month period, indicate that there was a significant improvement in the value of the country’s non-oil exports in Q1’ 2022 and Q4’ 2021 compared with previous quarters.
Specifically, the reports show that in Q1’ 2022, the country exported non-oil products worth N715.19billion as against N435.43billion in the corresponding period of last year.

Also, according to the data, the value of Nigeria’s non-oil exports increased from N462.85billion in Q2’ 2021 to N546.27billion and N810.88billion in Q3’ 2021 and Q4’ 2021 respectively.
This means that the nation earned a total of N2.97trillion from non-oil exports between January 2021 and March this  year. The data, however, indicates that despite efforts by the Nigeria’s fiscalandmonetary authorities to reduce the country’s dependence on crude oil, the commodity is still the nation’s main source of export earnings. For instance, in its Q1’ 2022 Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report released last week, the NBS stated: The value of exports trade in the firstquarterof 2022wasdominated by crude oil exports valued at N5,620.99 billion which accounted for 79.16% of total exports while noncrude oil exports value stood at N1,479.47billion or 20.84% of total exports of which non-oil products contributed N715.19billion representing 10.07% of total exports.” Similarly, in its Q4’ 2021 report, the NBSsaid: “Export in the fourth quarter 2021 was still oil-dependent. Crude oil exports recorded N4,269.36 billion and it remained the major productintotal exports (74.04%), while non-crude oil was valued at N1,497.26 billionor25.96% of totalexports of which Non-oil products contributed N810.88 billion representing 14.06% of total exports during the quarter under review.” In the same vein, the Bureau, in its Q3’ 2021 Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report, stated: “Export in the third quarter 2021 was still oil-dependent. Crude oil exports recorded N4,026.18 billion and it remained the major productintotal exports (78.48%), while non-crude oil was valued at N1,104.1 billion or 21.52% of total exports of which Non-oil products only contributed N546.27 billion representing 10.65% of total exports during the quarter under review.”

 

New Telegraph reports that as part of its efforts to boostnon-oilexports, theFederalGovernmentthroughthe NigerianExportsPromotion Council (NEPC) , in 2016, instituted the zero-oil plan, a core component of the FederalGovernment’sEconomic Recovery and Growth Plan, to increase the contribution of non-oilexports to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product by 20 per cent. The NEPC stated in its 2016 annual report that the focus of the plan was to “generate at least a minimum of 40 – 50 per cent of Nigeria earnings from non-oil export.” The report disclosed that theplanwasexpectedtogrow non-oil foreign exchange to $30billion by 2020.

On its part, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has in recent years introduced severalschemestohelpshore up non-oil exports. Thelatestof suchschemes is the initiative which the apex bank unveiled in February this year, called the “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation( RT200FX) Programme.”

 

According to the CBN, the RT200 programme aims to attract $200billion non-oil export revenue for the country in the next three to five years. Announcing the initiative at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting, in February, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “We have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries.

 

Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceedswellalsosufferfrom major shocks once oil prices plummet. In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainableinflowsof foreign exchange.

 

“We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.

 

After careful consideration of the available options and wide consultation with the Banking Community, the CBN is, effective immediately, announcing the Bankers’ Committee ‘RT200 FX Programme’, which stands for the ‘Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group tasks women on protection of children’s rights

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National President, Stand Up for Women Society, Dame Deborah Ijadele-Adetona, a group that spreads across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has called for the protection of women and children’s rights as well as the scaling up of efforts at the inclusion of women in governance in the […]
News

NSITF: Buhari didn’t approve dismissal of Somefun, 11 others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Crisis seems to be brewing in the labour and employment sector, as the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has dismissed reports that the dismissal of its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Adebayo Somefun, and 11 other staff had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in […]
News

New York protest: Presidency slams Yoruba nation, IPOB association

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has criticised the protests staged by Yoruba nation agitators and Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) during the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last week. The separatist groups protested against President Muhammadu Buhari over the situation of the country. Buhari on Friday addressed world leaders at the meeting. Presidential spokesman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica