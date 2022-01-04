Nigeria rakes in N4trn from crude exports, says NBS

Nigeria has realised N4.026 trillion from exporting crudes to its buyers abroad, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

NBS in its reports recently, revealed that the nation’s crude oil exports hit N4.026 trillion in the three months that made up the third quarter (Q3) 2021.

New Telegraph reports that NBS, in it’s Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report, said crude oil remained the major product in total exports, accounting for about 78.48 per cent.

According to the report, total exports were pegged at N5.130 trillion, which shows a one per cent growth compared to the second quarter of the same year and a 71.38 per cent growth compared to the third quarter in 2020.

“Export in the third quarter 2021 was still oil-dependent,” the NBS said, adding that “crude oil exports recorded N4.026 trillion and it remained the major product in total exports (78.48 per cent), while non-crude oil was valued at N1.104 trillion or 21.52 per cent of total exports of which Non-oil products only contributed N546 tillion representing 10.65 per cent of total exports during the quarter under review.

”The report also showed that Nigeria’s trade balance in the third quarter amounted to a deficit of N3.023 trillion as the value of imports continued to outpace exports.

The deficit was an increase of 26.53 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

Total imports in the third quarter grew to N8.153 trillion, showing an increase of 17.32 per cent quarter on quarter and 51.47 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Nigeria’s major export trading partners, according to the report were India (14.78 per cent), Spain (12.22 per cent), Italy (8.69 pet cent), France (7.08 per cent), Netherlands (4.78 per cent).

However, the major import trading partners, New Telegraph reports, were China (29.95 per cent), India (8.71 per cent), the United States (7.35 per cent), the Netherlands (6.80 per cent) and Belgium.

