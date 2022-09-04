Business

Nigeria rakes N600.15bn from VAT collections in Q2, 2022

Nigeria raked N600.15 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in Q2 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed in its latest VAT collection data.

The sum represents 17.16% growth year-on-year. NBS said   VAT collection in the quarter under review (Q2 2022) grew by 1.96% when compared to the N588.59 billion in Q1 2022. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply recorded the highest growth rate with 116.47%, followed by accommodation and food service activities with 42.44%.

Local payments recorded were N359.12 billion, while Foreign VAT Payments contributed N111.13 billion in Q2 2022.

 On the other hand, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies had the lowest growth rate with –42.39%, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of households for own use with –36.57%.

In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q2 2022 were manufacturing with 33.08%; information and communication with 18.98%; and mining & quarrying with 10.60%.

 

