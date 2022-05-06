News

Nigeria ranks 11th most miserable country in the world

Hanke’s Annual Misery Index has rated Nigeria as the 11th most miserable country in 2021. According to the report, which analysed 156 countries by calculating their unemployment rates, inflation, prevailing lending rates and GDP growths, Nigeria went from 15th among the most miserable countries in the world’s ranking in 2020 to 11th in 2021.

The figures, published on the verified Twitter handle of Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at John Hopkins University, showed that Nigeria was the fourth most miserable country in Africa last year, only behind Sudan, Zimbabwe and Angola. According to the report, the five least miserable countries were Brunei, Switzerland, China, Taiwan, and Japan. The United States ranked 95th, making it the 14th least miserable nation of the 108 countries on the table, The Witness reports. The latest report by the economic expert once again underlines the instability of Nigeria’s economy in the last seven years, captured by two recessions between 2016 and 2019.

 

Our Reporters

