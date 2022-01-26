News Top Stories

Nigeria ranks 5 places worse on 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Transparency International (TI), yesterday released the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) index, with Nigeria dropping five places in the process.

 

New Telegraph gathered that Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points in the 2021 index. Nigeria’s current 154 ranking out of 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index is a drop of 149 in the 2020 index.

 

Recall that the CPI is TI’s tool for measuring the levels of corruption in the systems of various countries around the world. The maximum points a country can score is 100 points, and the least is zero. Zero signifies the worst performing countries and 100, the best-ranked.

 

 

New Telegraph also gathered that Nigeria is the second most corrupt country in West Africa after Guinea is ranked 150 on the global index. Prior to the latest index, the Federal Government had consistently claimed that it was reducing corruption, the ranking may be an indicator that corruption is getting worse in Nigeria.

 

 

It is Nigeria’s second consecutive year of a  downward spiral on the TI’s CPI ranking, Nigeria score dropped from 26 in 2019 to 25 in the 2020 assessment, and further to 24 in the latest 2021 record.

 

The CPI is one of the data that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) relied on to push its anti-corruption agenda against former governments of opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during campaigns of his first election in 2014.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

