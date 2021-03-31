Nigeria ranks 6th globally in $92trn real-time payments

…records 1.9bn out of 70.3bn total deals

Card-related frauds rise

Nigeria has been ranked sixth on a list of top 10 countries globally in terms of real-time payment transactions in 2020, lending credence to the unrelenting efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to build a robust payment system as well as achieve financial inclusion rate of 80 percent by 2020. According to a new global report from ACI Worldwide and GlobalData obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, with 1.9 billion transactions last year, Nigeria ranked sixth behind countries such as India, which retained the top spot with 25.5 billion teal-time payment transactions, followed by China with 15.7 billion deals, South Korea (3rd place) with 6.0 billion, Thailand (4th) with 5.2 billion and UK (5th) with 2.8 billion. Other countries on the list are Japan in 7th place with 1.7 billion deals, Brazil (8th) with 1.3 billion transactions, the US (9th) with 1.2 billion deals and Mexico (10) with 942 million.

The study, which tracks and analyses real-time payment volumes, growth and dynamics across 48 global markets, stated that more than 70.3 billion real-time payments transactions were processed globally in 2020, representing a surge of 41 per cent, compared to the previous year, as the COVID- 19 dramatically accelerated trends away from cash and checks toward greater reliance on real-time and digital payments.

Specifically, the report reveals that total number of real-time deals in 2020 was 70.3 billion, up 41 per cent from 50.0 billion in 2019; the real-time share of global electronic transactions in 2020 was 9.8 per cent, up from 7.6 per cent in 2019 and the value of real-time deals was up by 32.8 per cent from 2019, rising from $69 trillion to $92 trillion.

“With millions of people globally having to change the way they work and live – and the way they shop and pay – mobile wallet adoption rose to an historic high of 46 per cent in 2020, up from 40.6 per cent in 2019 and 18.9 per cent in 2018,” states the study. “Countries like Brazil, Mexico and Malaysia where many people historically relied on cash are now some of the fastest adopters of mobile wallets. Total mobile wallet transactions amounted to 102.7 billion in 2020 and are expected to reach 2,582.8 billion by 2025.”

The report also notes that as the pandemic continues to drive changes in consumer and business behaviors, banks, merchants and intermediaries across the payment ecosystem are prioritising the shift to digital to protect current revenue streams, and searching for new ones through a fully digitized customer experience. Commenting on the report’s findings, Chief Product Officer, ACI Worldwide, Jeremy Wilmot, said: “The pandemic has cast the spotlight on the importance of digital payments and robust payment infrastructures, condensing a decade of anticipated innovation into one year and creating human behavioral changes that will not reverse as we emerge from the crisis.

“Countries with a robust digital payments infrastructure already in place have coped better than those without when it comes to containing the economic impact of the pandemic. Real-time payments have enabled governments, working jointly with financial institutions, to accelerate much-needed disbursements and economic stimulus payments to their citizens.

They have also enabled real-time liquidity to businesses that had to adapt to disrupted supply chains.” Also, Lead Analyst, Payments at GlobalData, Samuel Murrant, said: “Realtime payments are still in a nascent stage worldwide and mostly focused on the obvious use-case of P2P payments in many countries.

“However, the pandemic has provided an opportunity to accelerate the growth path for these instruments. As consumers become used to the speed of real-time settlement for P2P payments, they will naturally move to using them for e-commerce over the relatively slower and less convenient process of using cards online. From there, there is potential to move into in-store payments, once enough consumers recognize realtime payment brands and the user base is high enough to deliver sufficient value to merchants.”

The report, however, stated that globally, card-related fraud remained highest in terms of reported incidents from consumers, adding that fraud incidents associated with real-time payments were on the rise from 2019 to 2020 as fraudsters tend to target new channels.

“Real-time payments scams that were on the rise include: confidence tricks (12.5 per cent of all fraud instances in 2019, rising to 13.7 percent in 2020), Identity theft (six per cent rising to 11.6 per cent) and digital wallet account hacks (4.4 per cent rising to 6.2 per cent),” the report said. Nigeria’s payments industry is generally recogniseed as one of the fastest growing and most advanced in the world.

For instance, in a study released last December, Mckinsey stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) aspiration to achieve a financial inclusion rate of 80 per cent by 2020 has led to increasing competition in payments from non-bank challengers. “Nigeria’s fintech landscape is recognised as being one of the most vibrant in Africa, with fintech investments growing by 197 per cent over the past three years.”

