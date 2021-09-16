Nigeria ranks 6th in world’s crypto adoption index

Nigeria has been ranked sixth on a list of top 20 countries globally with the highest grassroots crypto adoption. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned people who invest in cryptocurrencies; saying such currencies are not accepted as legal tender in Nigeria. In the 2021 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index report on Tuesday, the report noted that the African region had one of the highest grassroots adoptions, with Kenya, Nigeria, SouthAfrica, and Tanzania ranking in the top 20 of its Global Crypto Adoption Index. Even though Africa has the smallest cryptocurrency economy of any region, having received $105.6 billion worth of cryptocurrency between July 2020 and June 2021, it is also one of the most dynamic and exciting globally. “Africa has the third-fastest growingcryptocurrencyeconomy; and a bigger share of its overall transaction volume made up of retail-sized transfers than any other region at just over 7 per cent; versus the global average of 5.5 per cent.
