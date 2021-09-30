News

Nigeria ranks 82nd in Digital Quality of Life Index

The third annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) has ranked Nigeria 82nd among 110 countries. Covering 90 per cent of the global population, the DQL study is conducted by cyber security company, Surfshark, and evaluates countries based on a set of five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars. Nigeria lags with internet affordability (ranks 107th), e-government (95th), and e-infrastructure (90th), but shows similar to the global average results in internet quality (56th) and e-security (46th).

Nigeria’s digital quality of life remains similar to last year’s. Despite the slight fall in the leaderboard, the country comes first in Western Africa and shows slightly better results in some pillars than the global average. Its e-security is among the top 50 worldwide, surpassing Africa’s DQL leader South Africa. According to the report, the country ranks 56th in the internet quality index due to low internet speeds. Nigeria is said to have one of the slowest broadband connection speeds globally at 13.45 Mbps, ranking 105th, and slightly faster mobile internet (17.91 Mbps), ranking 96th.

However, the country’s broadband speed growth is one of the fastest on the planet, ranking 16th. The study shows that Nigeria’s internet affordability is 90 per cent worse than the global average. “People in Nigeria have to work the most time in the world – more than 35 hours – to afford the cheapest broadband internet. The country’s e-government also does not make it to the TOP 90th, falling behind Senegal, Morocco, and Tanzania,” the report stated. Commenting on the study, CEO of Surfshark, Vytautas Kaziukonis, said: “Digital opportunities have proved to be more important than ever during the COVID-19 crisis, stressing the importance for every country to ensure fully remote operational capacities for their economies.” In an all-around picture, six out of 10 countries holding the highest scores are located in Europe, following last year’s trend. Denmark ranks 1st in DQL for the second year in a row and is closely followed by South Korea. Finland ranks 3rd, while Israel and the U.S. round out the top five of 110 nations that were evaluated.

The bottom five countries are Ethiopia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Guatemala, and Angola. Regionally, the U.S. stands out as a country with the highest digital quality of life in the Americas, while South Korea takes the leading position in Asia. Among countries in Africa, people in South Africa enjoy the highest quality of their digital lives whereas Australia leads in Oceania, outperforming New Zealand in various digital areas.

