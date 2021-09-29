Nigeria ranks 82nd in Digital Quality of Life Index

News

The third annual edition of the Digital Quality of Life Index (DQL) has ranked Nigeria 82nd among 110 countries.

Covering 90 per cent of the global population, the DQL study is conducted by cyber security company, Surfshark, and evaluates countries based on a set of five fundamental digital wellbeing pillars.

Nigeria lags with internet affordability (ranks 107th), e-government (95th), and e-infrastructure (90th), but shows similar to the global average results in internet quality (56th) and e-security (46th).

Nigeria’s digital quality of life remains similar to last year’s. Despite the slight fall in the leaderboard, the country comes first in Western Africa and shows slightly better results in some pillars than the global average.

Its e-security is among the top 50 worldwide, surpassing Africa’s DQL leader South Africa.

According to the report, the country ranks 56th in the internet quality index due to low internet speeds. Nigeria is said to have one of the slowest broadband connection speeds globally at 13.45 Mbps, ranking 105th, and slightly faster mobile internet (17.91 Mbps), ranking 96th.

