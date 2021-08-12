Nigeria ranks highest in unregistered births –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has rated Nigeria as the county with the highest number of unregistered births and deaths in the world. The UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, who disclosed this in a statement, said about 50 per cent of the births of under-five children remain unregistered in the world. Out of 166 million unregistered births globally, he said Nigeria has 11 per cent, which represents the highest among the countries with unregistered births.

According to him, African children have the lowest birth registration rate in the world, with only 44 per cent of children registered at birth and millions of deaths also go uncounted each year. He said as Nigeria joins the rest of the world in commemorating civil registration and vital statistics day, it is addressing structural, normative and operational challenges to birth registration. He said: “Birth registration is a one-off event that gives every child a unique identity which will give them better access to vital services like health, education, and social protection.

“Every child counts – and we must ensure that we count every child, so that they can best benefit from important services like health and education.” Meanwhile, the National Population Council (NPC) has identified information and com-munication technology assets to support effective CRVS systems that are integrated with other governmental systems, such as health and identity management. This, the commission said, would ensure the highest standards of data protection and confidentiality of personal data to promote birth registration among civil registration, health, and identity management systems

