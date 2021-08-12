News

Nigeria ranks highest in unregistered births –UNICEF

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has rated Nigeria as the county with the highest number of unregistered births and deaths in the world. The UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, who disclosed this in a statement, said about 50 per cent of the births of under-five children remain unregistered in the world. Out of 166 million unregistered births globally, he said Nigeria has 11 per cent, which represents the highest among the countries with unregistered births.

According to him, African children have the lowest birth registration rate in the world, with only 44 per cent of children registered at birth and millions of deaths also go uncounted each year. He said as Nigeria joins the rest of the world in commemorating civil registration and vital statistics day, it is addressing structural, normative and operational challenges to birth registration. He said: “Birth registration is a one-off event that gives every child a unique identity which will give them better access to vital services like health, education, and social protection.

“Every child counts – and we must ensure that we count every child, so that they can best benefit from important services like health and education.” Meanwhile, the National Population Council (NPC) has identified information and com-munication technology assets to support effective CRVS systems that are integrated with other governmental systems, such as health and identity management. This, the commission said, would ensure the highest standards of data protection and confidentiality of personal data to promote birth registration among civil registration, health, and identity management systems

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG to probe Borno gov’s claim on ‘repentant’ ex-combatants

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

There are indications that the Federal Government may investigate claims by Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that some deradicalised Boko Haram fighters are providing intelligence to their adamant colleagues, thereby abandoning the oath of loyalty and fidelity they took upon surrendering to the State.   In its ‘carrot-and-stick’ approach to dealing with the insurgency […]
News Top Stories

How NNPC secured Afreximbank’s $1bn fund for Port Harcourt Refinery repair – Kyari

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday declared that it secured financing agreement for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery by the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) as a fruit it reaped from its transparency and accountability. Though the rehabilitation is to gulp $1.5 billion, the financing deals secured from the Afreximbank, New Telegraph […]
News

Ekiti CJ grants pardon to 34 inmates

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, has granted pardon to 34 inmates in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, asking them to go home and sin no more. This, the CJ said was an attempt to decongest Ado- Ekiti correctional centre. However, the freed 34 inmates were part of the 386 whose […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica