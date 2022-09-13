News Top Stories

Nigeria ranks second in child malnutrition globally –FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria has the second highest burden of malnourished children in the world and ranks first on the same index in Africa. Director, Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas, stated this at a media parley organised by the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) in conjunction with the European Union and the British Council in Abuja.

Anas said the challenge of malnutrition presents as either very low weight in relation to height of children or as over weight  (obese) in relation to height and age. She lamented that the challenge of malnutrition has been made worse following the over a decade long insurgency in parts of the country and its impact on food security.

Executive Director, ISMPH, Moji Makanjuola said statistics made available by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicate that an estimated two million Nigerian children suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent of children under five years of age.

However, only two out of every 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.

Manajuola said malnutrition is a direct cause of 45 per cent of all deaths of children under the age of five in Nigeria, just as seven per cent of women of child bearing age also suffer from acute malnutrition.

“ISMPH has undertaken to work specifically to combat this epidemic in Northern Nigeria. Under the project funded by the Children Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), ISMPH utilised the media to emphasise the budgetary inadequacies in nutrition and to demand accountability from duty bearers,” she said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jobaa Signs Record Deal with U.K-based Label, JustJoJo Entertainment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  .Releases New Single Aina Oluwajoba Emmanuel professionally known as Jobaa has just signed a juicy record deal with renowned U.K based record label, JustJoJo Entertainment. Jobaa is a 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste from Ekiti State in Nigeria. The Lagos and London based artiste developed a keen interest in music at an […]
News Top Stories

Kalu salutes IBB at 80

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda as a bridge builder with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.   Acknowledging the contributions of the former President to nation building, Kalu stressed that the former military ruler is an […]
News

Speaker, three others risk jail term over contempt of court

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Following alleged disregard of court order over the refusal to reinstate four suspended members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun and three members of the Assembly have been summoned by the state high court.   It was gathered that the lawmakers were summoned to show course why they should […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica