News

Nigeria ranks second on child malnutrition globally – FG

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government on Monday, disclosed that Nigeria has the second highest burden of malnourished children in the world and ranks first on the same index in Africa.

Director, Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Salma Anas stated this at a media parley organised by the International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) in conjunction with the European Union and the British Council in Abuja.

Anas said the challenge of malnutrition presents as either very low weight in relation to height of children or as over weight (obese) in relation to height and age. She lamented that the challenge of malnutrition has been made worse following the over a decade long insurgency in parts of the country and its impact on food security.

Executive Director, ISMPH, Moji Makanjuola said statistics made available by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicate that an estimated two million Nigerian children suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent of children under five years of age. However, only two out of every 10 children affected are currently reached with treatment.

Manajuola said malnutrition is a direct cause of 45 per cent of all deaths of children under the age of five in Nigeria, just as seven per cent of women of child bearing age also suffer from acute malnutrition.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC chair: Musa pledges to give party new vision

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A frontline aspirant to the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sani Musa, has pledged to “completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party” if given the opportunity at the forthcoming national convention. Musa, who represents Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, also promised to adapt to a […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Shippers in dilemma over trapped cargoes in China

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…as 10,000 empty containers rot at ports More than 10,000 containers are currently decaying at the seaports as scarcity of the boxes hit China to transport Nigerian trapped cargoes to the seaport.According to the Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), over 10,000 empty containers were idle in Nigerian ports. The association said the containers could […]
News

Don’t be blackmailed to accept ASUU’s payment platform, NAAT warns FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), has warned the Federal Government not to be blackmailed into accepting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), being canvassed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).   Speaking after its 44th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, president of NAAT, Ibeji Nkokoma, noted that the Union would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica