 Nigeria ranks sixth in Africa visa openness report

Nigeria has ranked sixth in the Africa Visa Openness Report released by the African Union and the African Development Bank.

The report, which is the seventh edition, was released at the 2022 African Economic Conference being held in Balaclava, Mauritius on Sunday, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The report noted that Benin, Seychelles and The Gambia ranked first, second and third, respectively.

The data for the 2022 edition was collected in July and August mainly from the International Air Transport Association and countries’ official websites.

The report noted that 48 countries out of 54 now offer visa-free travel to the nationals of at least one other African country.

Furthermore, 42 countries offer visa-free travel to the nationals of at least five other African countries and three countries offer visa-free travel to the citizens of other countries in the continent.

Moreover, 29 countries now offer a visa-on-arrival to the nationals of at least one other African country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...