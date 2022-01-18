Nigeria ready for ICAO aviation audit-DG NCAA

The Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has restated that Nigeria is ready for the audit of the country’s aviation industry.

The country is expected to undergo the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) which will deal with implementation of the eight critical elements slated for the first quarter of 2022.

Nuhu, who made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos, said it was wrong for someone to say the country was not ready for something they could barely tell apart stressing that the issues presented as information were exclusive and not part of the forthcoming audit.

He explained that ICAO Annex 9 is on facilitation, while Annex 17 contains Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) concerned with the security of international air transport and is amended regularly to address the evolving threat

