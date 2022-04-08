News Top Stories

Nigeria ready for more economic ties with Europe – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that Nigeria is open to having more economic ties with European countries and helping develop its internal endowments. He stated that the country would welcome investments from Europe and also seek the transfer of technology to develop its enormous natural resources, including gas and renewable energy sources. “Renewable energy is one way to go. Nigeria has its economic plans well thought-out. And we are well-endowed; we have hydropower, solar and alternative energy.

“All we need is technology transfer; we have to build the partnerships,” he stated. Gbajabiamila was speaking yesterday when he received a parliamentary delegation from Austria at the National Assembly in Abuja. The delegation was led by a member of the Austrian National Council, Hon. Dr Axel Kassegger. The Speaker, who condemned the war in Ukraine, applauded the sanctions imposed on Russia. However, he noted that the sanctions also meant that European countries dependent on gas supplies from Russia had been cut off, adding that Nigeria with its huge gas reserves, could become useful in reducing the supply gap to the affected parts of Europe.

 

