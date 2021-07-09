News

Nigeria receives first batch of attack aircraft from US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria has received the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft from the United States.

Although there has been no official statement yet, but Defence News Nigeria, which covers military activities and hardware, tweeted the news.

It is believed that the American manufacturers may have fulfilled their promise to make six of the 12 aircraft ordered available this month.

In May, the Embraer Defence Security Incorporated, manufacturers of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, told a committee of the National Assembly led by Senator Michael Nnachi about the progress on the planes.

While briefing the National Assembly team, Colonel Authur Ford, of the US Air Force Fighters and Advance Aircraft Directorate, stated that 10 out of the 12 aircraft were ready for delivery to the Nigerian Air Force, while the remaining two were undergoing modification and integration to NAF specific operational configuration.

Ford added that six of the aircraft were scheduled to arrive the country in July, while the remaining six would be delivered before the end of October.

The team was assured that the aircraft, expected to play critical roles in the fight against insurgency and criminality, would be delivered as planned.

In March, the Buhari Presidency also confirmed the July arrival date for six of the 12 A-29 Super Tucanos.

The Presidency added that 14 pilots were on training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, United States of America.

“Six of the twelve Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. With the remaining six shortly after that,” Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said.

In November 2018, SNC was awarded a $329 million Foreign Military Sales contract from the US Government to build 12 A-29s for the Nigerian Air Force.

The armed turboprops are intended for use against Boko Haram and ISIS militants.

Nigeria paid for the 12 Super Tucano and other weapons in April 2018 at a cost of $462 million.

The entire cost may rise to $593 million.

The contract to build them was announced by the US Defence Department on November 28 and is worth $329 million for the aircraft, although the total not-to-exceed amount is approved at $344.7 million.

It will include Forward Looking Infrared systems for six of the aircraft.

It also included Paveway II guided bombs, laser-guided rockets, 12.7 mm ammunition, unguided bombs and infrared sensors.

In addition to the 12 aircraft, the contract provides for ground training equipment, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment and support services.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fani-Kayode lauds Matawalle, Buhari over return of peace in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, yesterday commended the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Zamfara State Governments that has resulted in 80 per cent restoration of peace in the state.   Fani-Kayode, who gave the commendation in a press briefing at the Government House, Gusau, said he was in Zamfara to assess by […]
News Top Stories

NLC/KADUNA FACE-OFF: El-Rufai draws battle lines, declares Wabba wanted

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…compares Labour to bandits, sacks nurses below level 14 The Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba wanted for what he called economic sabotage over the ongoing strike in the state. El-Rufai said Wabba and his alies will be arrested and charged […]
News

A call to take care of widows

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Prince Archibong Life Foundation has called on well meaning Nigerians to consciously include care of the widows in their localities, when reaching out, especially during festive seasons. Chairman of the Foundation, who is an Akwa Ibom- born Industrialist, Prince Mendy Archibong, handed down the task while delivering 500 bags of rice and 420 pieces of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica