Nigeria receives N353bn worth of drugs from EU countries

FAKE

Some counterfeit drugs from Asia are in circulation across the country

Bayo Akomolafe Some pharmaceutical products valued at N353.03 billion ($751.14 million) have been imported from four European countries to Nigeria in the last one year.

The imports increased by 95.12 per cent in 2020 from $78.29 million to $751.14 million as Nigeria was avoiding its major supplier, India, over fake drugs. In 2020 alone, 133 containers of imported unregistered pharmaceutical products were seized at the Lagos Port complex by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

It was learnt that the pharmaceutical products were falsely declared in order to evade National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control’s (NAFDAC) examination.

Data by the International Trade Statistics (ITS) on Nigeria imports revealed that imported drugs from France surged from $19.46 million in 2019 to $242.80million or 92 per cent in 2020, while the ones from The Netherlands increased from $32.32 million to $185.13 million or 80.4 per cent; Belgium, $10,28 million to $170.33 million or 93.7 per cent and Denmark, $16.24 million to $152.88 million or 89.4 per cent.

NAFDAC had said that it would commence pre-shipment analysis of imported drugs into the country, following the massive importation of counterfeit drugs to the country from India and China.

The Resident Media Consultant, Mr. Sayo Akintola, explained that the drugs to be analysed were those coming from the two countries to Nigeria with a view to curbing the menace of substandard drugs.

He explained that the agency had entered into partnership with pre-shipment agents in China and India in a bid to take the war against importation of illicit drugs to their countries of origin.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC had said that it would partner with Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The agency had seized over N2 trillion worth of tramadol, while unwholesome foods and other regulated products worth over N4 billion were seized and destroyed in exercises across the nation.

It was gathered that manufacturers in India had rebranded the opioid Tramadol to Tafrodol in order to evade detection by Nigeria Customs Service officials at the seaports and borders.

The agency said: “While the name change makes the drug look like Tramadol, Tafrodol contains two ingredients that should not be combined and can reportedly cause respiratory infection, coma and even instant death. The rebranding comes shortly after several shipments of Tramadol were seized at Nigeria’s border posts.”

It would be recalled that the Chairman, Pharmaceutical Man-ufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, had said that the country still depended on imported drugs and donor aid to satisfy the essential medicine needed for its growing population. He explained that the local facilities had remained underutilised, while government was paying no attention to the pharmaceutical sector.

According to him, it is discouraging to see the products, which the industry had the capacity and competence to produce locally, being imported into the Nigerian market space, noting that each time the government imports medicines from other countries, Nigeria takes a step backward.

He said: “We are making Nigeria a dumping ground for the rest of African countries who are positioning themselves with the opportunity provided by African free trade.”

