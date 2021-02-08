Business

Nigeria receives N353bn worth of drugs from EU countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

FAKE

Some counterfeit drugs from Asia are in circulation across  the country

 

 

Bayo Akomolafe Some pharmaceutical products valued at N353.03 billion ($751.14 million) have been imported from four European countries to Nigeria in the last one year.

 

The imports increased by 95.12 per cent in 2020 from $78.29 million to $751.14 million as Nigeria was avoiding its major supplier, India, over fake drugs. In 2020 alone, 133 containers of imported unregistered pharmaceutical products were seized at the Lagos Port complex by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

 

It was learnt that the pharmaceutical products were falsely declared in order to evade National  Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control’s (NAFDAC) examination.

 

Data by the International Trade Statistics (ITS) on Nigeria imports revealed that imported drugs from France surged from $19.46 million in 2019 to $242.80million or 92 per cent in 2020, while the ones from The Netherlands increased from $32.32 million to $185.13 million or 80.4 per cent; Belgium, $10,28 million to $170.33 million or 93.7 per cent and Denmark, $16.24 million to $152.88 million or 89.4 per cent.

 

NAFDAC had said that it would commence pre-shipment analysis of imported drugs into the country, following the massive importation of counterfeit drugs to the country from India and China.

 

The Resident Media Consultant, Mr. Sayo Akintola, explained that the drugs to be analysed were those coming from the two countries to Nigeria with a view to curbing the menace of substandard drugs.

 

He explained that the agency had entered into partnership with pre-shipment agents in China and India in a bid to take the war  against importation of illicit drugs to their countries of origin.

 

Meanwhile, NAFDAC had said that it would partner with Nigerian Customs Service (NCS). The agency had seized over N2 trillion worth of tramadol, while unwholesome foods and other regulated products worth over N4 billion were seized and destroyed in exercises across the nation.

 

It was gathered that manufacturers in India had rebranded the opioid Tramadol to Tafrodol in order to evade detection by Nigeria Customs Service officials at the seaports and borders.

 

The agency said: “While the name change makes the drug look like Tramadol, Tafrodol contains two ingredients that should not be combined and can reportedly cause respiratory infection, coma and even instant death. The rebranding comes shortly after several shipments of Tramadol were seized at Nigeria’s border posts.”

 

It would be recalled that the Chairman, Pharmaceutical Man-ufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, had said that the country still depended on imported drugs and donor aid to satisfy the essential medicine needed for its growing population. He explained that the local facilities had remained underutilised, while government was paying no attention to the pharmaceutical sector.

 

According to him, it is discouraging to see the products, which the industry had the capacity and competence to produce locally, being imported into the Nigerian market space, noting that each time the government imports medicines from other countries, Nigeria takes a step backward.

 

He said: “We are making Nigeria a dumping ground for the rest of African countries who are positioning themselves with the opportunity provided by African free trade.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

OPS: Yearning to be part of policy implementation

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

As Nigeria’s economy slides into recession, members of organised private sector (OPS) are urging government at all levels to involve them in articulation and implementation of the country’s economic policies. TAIWO HASSAN reports With the Federal Government’s position, including that of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and others that the current recession is expected […]
Business

Analysts: Lockdown ease to boost VAT inflow in H2 ’20

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the Federal Government will likely rake in more revenue from Value Added Tax (VAT) in the second half of this year compared with the amount it generated in H1’20. The analysts made the prediction in the latest edi-tion of the […]
Business

PAN to FG: Scrap 5% import duty on agric equipment

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has urged the Federal Government to abolish the current practice of five per cent import duty being charged on all agricultural equipment brought into the country and allow free duty charge on imported poultry equipment not produced locally in order to boost poultry farming in the country. The association […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica