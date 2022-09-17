News

Nigeria recorded 100% phase out of over 4, 000 metric tons of Ozone depleting substances in 2010 –Minister

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Minister, Ministry of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, has noted that Nigeria has experienced 100 per cent phase out of over 4, 000 Metric Tons of Ozone Depleting Substances, with high Ozone Depletion Potentials, namely, CFCS Holes Carbon Tetrachloide and Methyl Bromide in 2010.

The minister made this known yesterday in Abuja at the commemoration of the 2022 International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. He said for over three decades, the ministry in collaboration with UNDP, UNIDO, GIZ, World Bank and UNEP as the implementing agencies, has been implementing the Montreal Protocol’s Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) phase out programme in Nigeria.

“In line with the Protocol’s ODS phase-out schedule, we have assisted over 700 Large, Small and Medium Scale enterprises in the Foam, Refrigeration and Air conditioning, Aerosols, Fireprotection and Solvent Sectors to convert to Ozone friendly substances and Technologies. This resulted in 100 percent phase out of over 4000 Metric tons of Ozone Depleting Substances, with high Ozone Depletion Potentials namely, CFCS Holes Carbon Tetrachloide and Methyl Bromide in 2010. The minister noted that in preparation for the phase out of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) with trade names: R-22 and R-141b, which are gases mainly used in Nigeria as refrigerants and blowing agents in the Refrigeration and Air conditioning and foam sectors respectively.

He stated that; “The Protocol provided us with both technical and financial support for conversion of enterprises to non-Ozone Depleting Substances Technologies. This led to the Protocol approving the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS) Phase out Management Plan (HPMP) project for us in 2011. The objective is to completely phase out 344, 85 ODP tones of HCFCs by 1″ January, 2040”.

 

Our Reporters

