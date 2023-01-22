Nigeria recorded 223m active telephone lines in 2022

Abolaji Adebayo

The number of active telephone lines in Nigeria had risen to 222.57 million as at December, 2022.

This is contained in the latest industry analysis release by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The commission stated that a total of 27.11 million telephone users were added to the networks between January and December, 2022.

While the figure represents a double-digit 12.18 per cent increase in active telephone adoption and usage in the country, teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also surged to 116.6 per cent as at the end of 2022 from 102.4 per cent in December, 2021.

While mobile operators such as MTN, Glo, Aitel and 9Mobile had 222.23 million subscribers, the operators of fixed wired services including MTN Fixed, Glo Fixed, ipNX and 21st Century shared a total of 96,996 subscribers as at the end of 2022, down 8.83 per cent from 106,385 users on their various networks in 2021.

Meanwhile, Smile Communications and nTel, operators offering Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services in the country closed the year with 249,272 subscribers, ris recentlying with 8.74 per cent from 229,248 subscribers in the preceding year.

In the GSM segment of the market where MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile are rivals, competition continued to get strong as the operators were seen churning out various products with promo offers to retain their subscribers as well as woo potential users.

In 2022, further analyses of NCC data indicate that the four operators maintained their usual 1-2-1 pattern where one operator, MTN, remained the market leader with a wide gap from Glo and Airtel, the duo closest competitors with second and third largest subscriber basses respectively, while 9Mobile distantly maintained the fourth position on the chart.

The MTN subscribers rose by 56.88 per cent to reach 89.02 million in December, 2022 from 73.6 million as at December, 2021. It added 15.42 million new customers within one year, though it earlier lost 7.16 million customers in 2021.

Globacom closed the year as the second largest operator with a subscriber base of 60.29 million rising by 5.42 million subscribers from 54.82 million in 2021. This represents 19.99 per cent of the total new customers recorded by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in 2022. This is a better performance compared to the paltry 220,000 new customers that joined its network in 2021.

Airtel came third in the chat in terms of active customers on its network. The MNO ended the year under review with 60.07 telephone users on its network. It added 6.14 million new users to contribute 22.65 per cent to the aggregate new telephone connections recorded in Nigeria in 2022. On the part of the telco, 2022 was an improvement over 2021 when 1.71 million of its existing customers abandoned their Airtel SIM cards.

9Mobile came at the lowest part of the chat with 12.85 million customers on its network, rising with just 6,000 new subscribers from 12.79 million customers at the end of 2021.

A cursory look at the operator’s performance metrics shows dwindling customer interest in its services with existing customers dropping their SIM cards even as new users shun the operator’s network. For instance, as 9Mobile continued to battle for its soul over the years, about 8.25 million existing customers have abandoned their SIM cards with its subscriber base shrinking from 21.10 million in December 2014 to 12.85 million in December 2022.

