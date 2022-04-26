Nigeria recorded more than 100,000 suspected cases of cholera in 2021, it’s highest in recent times, the World Health Organisa- tion (WHO) declared in Abuja yesterday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had said earlier in the year that Nigeria recorded 111,062 cases of cholera in 2021 with 3,604 deaths, figures exceeding the number of cases and deaths recorded in 2020.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, corroborated the figure at a training session on oral cholera vaccine request and campaign planning organised by the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC).

Mulombo acknowledged the role of the GTFCC and its Country Support Platform( CSP) in the global road map for cholera control, especially in endemic countries.

He said the agency had proved to be effective in the development of National Control Plans, which included vaccination and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities.

