Metro & Crime

Nigeria recorded more than 100,000 suspected cases of cholera in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria recorded more than 100,000 suspected cases of cholera in 2021, it’s highest in recent times, the World Health Organisa- tion (WHO) declared in Abuja yesterday.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had said earlier in the year that Nigeria recorded 111,062 cases of cholera in 2021 with 3,604 deaths, figures exceeding the number of cases and deaths recorded in 2020.

 

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, corroborated the figure at a training session on oral cholera vaccine request and campaign planning organised by the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC).

 

Mulombo acknowledged the role of the GTFCC and its Country Support Platform( CSP) in the global road map for cholera control, especially in endemic countries.

 

He said the agency had proved to be effective in the development of National Control Plans, which included vaccination and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen ambush Benue Agro Rangers, Livestock Guards kill one

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday evening ambushed men of the Agro Rangers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Livestock Guards during their routine joint patrol in Benue State killing a member of the Guards on the spot and injuring another.   Security Adviser to Benue State Governor, Colonel Paul Hemba (rtd), […]
Metro & Crime

Labour shuns Ayade’s CoS, pickets AG’s office in Calabar

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Mr. Martins Orim got the shock of his life on Tuesday when he was shunned by protesting members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State chapter and continued to picket the office of the Accountant General of the state. Labour had, […]
Metro & Crime

Baba Ijesha arraigned, remanded for alleged defilement

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded popular Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha, in prison custody over charges of child molestation and defilement. The 48-year-old actor was arraigned on charges bordering on defilement, sexual assault and abuse of a 14-year-old girl, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya aka […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica