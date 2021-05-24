Nigeria records 0.51% growth in Q1 2021

Nigeria’s economy continued its steady but subdued growth in the first quarter 2021 as it grew by 0.51 per cent ( yearon- year) in real term, latest Gross Domestic Growth (GDP) data of National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

The latest figure makes two consecutive quarters of growth contrary to the negative growth rates recorded in the second and third quarters of 2020.

The Q1’21 growth rate was slower than the 1.87 per cent growth rate recorded in Q1’20 but higher than 0.11 per cent recorded in Q4’20, indicative of a slow but continuous recovery.

Nevertheless, quarteron- quarter, real GDP grew at -13.93 per cent in Q1’21 compared to Q4’20, reflecting a generally slower pace of economic activities at the start of the year. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N40.014 million in nominal terms.

This performance is higher when compared to the first quarter of 2020, which recorded aggregate GDP of N35.647 million, indicating a year on year nominal growth rate of 12.25 per cent.

The nominal GDP growth rate in Q1’21 was higher relative to 12.01 per cent growth recorded in the first quarter of 2020 as well as the 10.07 per cent growth recorded in the preceding quarter.

Analysed sector by sector, non-oil sector grew by 0.79 per cent in real terms in 21, which was –0.75 per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in the same quarter of 2020 and -0.89 per cent points lower than rates recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Growth in the non-oil sector was driven mainly by the information and communication tlecommunication sector while other drivers include agriculture (crop production); manufacturing, food, beverage & tobacco, real estate, construction and human health & social services.

In real terms, non-oil sector accounted for 90.75 per cent of aggregate GDP in the first quarter of 2021, higher than its share in the first quarter of 2020, which was 90.50 per cent but lower than 94.13 per cent recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The oil sector recorded an average daily oil production of 1.72 million barrels per day (mbpd), or 0.35mbpd lower than the average daily production of 2.07mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2020 but higher than the production volume of 1.56mbpd re corded in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The oil sector recorded real GDP growth rate of –2.21 per cent (year-onyear) in Q1 2021 indicating a decrease of –7.27 per cent points relative to the growth rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020 (5.06%).

“Compared to Q4’20, which recorded –19.76 per cent growth rate, growth in Q1’21 was higher by 17.55 per cent points. Quarteron- quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of 35.65 per cent in Q1’21.

“In terms of contribution to aggregate GDP, the oil sector accounted for 9.25 per cent of aggregate real GDP in Q1 2021, slightly lower than 9.5 per ceht recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 but higher than in the preceding quarter, where it contributed 5.87 per cent,” said NBS.

Other sub- sectors contributors to the GDP first quarter 2021 include mining and quarrying sector. It grew by –2.19 per cent (year-on-year) in the first quarter of 2021.

