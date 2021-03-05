Nigeria records $10bn Illicit financial flows from Africa – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that Nigeria accounts for about $10 billion that Africa loses to illicit financial flows (IFFs).

This accounts for 20 per cent of the estimated $50 billion lose the continent suffers.

Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the disclosure in his welcome remarks at a physical and virtual zoom meeting, organised to review the report on IFFs in relation to tax.

Owasanoye’s revelation was contained in a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua.

“The African Union Illicit Financial Flow Report estimated that Africa is losing nearly $50 billion through profit shifting by multinational corporations and about 20 percent of this figure is from Nigeria alone,” the ICPC boss was quoted as saying.

This was as he explained that taxes were “very strategic role in the nation’s political economy”.

