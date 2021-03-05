News

Nigeria records $10bn Illicit financial flows from Africa – ICPC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that Nigeria accounts for about $10 billion that Africa loses to illicit financial flows (IFFs).
This accounts for 20 per cent of the estimated $50 billion lose the continent suffers.
Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, made the disclosure in his welcome remarks at a physical and virtual zoom meeting, organised to review the report on IFFs in relation to tax.
Owasanoye’s revelation was contained in a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua.
“The African Union Illicit Financial Flow Report estimated that Africa is losing nearly $50 billion through profit shifting by multinational corporations and about 20 percent of this figure is from Nigeria alone,” the ICPC boss was quoted as saying.
This was as he explained that taxes were “very strategic role in the nation’s political economy”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara: Dialogue not solution to banditry, says Buratai

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday said that dialogue for peace with any group of criminals has never been enlisted in options taken by the Nigerian Army as a means of securing tranquility for the nation. Buratai made the declaration at a press briefing marking the launching of 157th Nigerian […]
News

Insecurity: Lagos Assembly reiterates support for state police

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated its call for State Police, stating that the recently constituted community policing would not serve similar purpose as state policing. However, the House urged President Muham madu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a constitution that would enshrine state police. The motion to this effect […]
News

Strike: Govs to hold emergency meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

State governors have fixed an emergence virtual meeting on Thursday to intervene in the planned industrial action by organised labour. The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are mobilising affiliate unions for a nationwide trade dispute from September 28, to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel and electricity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica