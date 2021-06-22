News

Nigeria records 112 cholera cases, 289 deaths – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated a multisectoral National Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as the country reported 10,833 suspected cholera cases in 2021.

 

According to a statement from the NCDC and signed by its Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, while the agency confirmed that 112 cholera cases were recorded in the country in 2021, 289 deaths were similarly reported.

 

He added: “In the last one month, an increasing number of cholera cases has been reported across states.

 

“The most affected states are Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Zamfara, Bayelsa and Kaduna. Given the risk of large outbreaks across states, NCDC has activated an EOC.

 

“The EOC is co-led with the Federal Ministries of Environment and Water Resources, given the link between cholera and water, sanitation and hygiene.”

 

“The National EOC has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the ongoing outbreak.

 

This includes the deployment of National Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to support the response at state level, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, scale up of risk communications amongst other activities.”

