News

Nigeria records 1,301 new COVID-19 infections, 15 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 113,305.
The NCDC disclosed figures on Tuesday on its official website.
It has been reported that 1,191,866 people have so far been tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in the country on February 27, 2020.
The public health agency said that 1,261 patients had been discharged from isolation centres after testing negative to the virus.
The NCDC noted that the discharges included 702 community recoveries in Lagos State, 157 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 143 in Plateau.
“So far a total of 91,200 patients have been discharged following their recovery from COVID-19,” NCDC said.
It reported 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours across the country.
The Nigeria’s public health agency said that the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the FCT in the last 24 hours.
It, however, said that a total of 1,464 patients died from the disease.
NCDC said that Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 551, followed by the FCT 209, Oyo State 83 and Plateau State 65.
The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.
Meanwhile, the agency urged the public to stem the rate of infection by avoiding close contact, wearing cloth face masks in public places and practising good hygiene.
“Avoid close contact. This means avoiding close contact within about six feet, or two meters with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.
“Also, keep distance between yourself and others. This is especially important if you have a higher risk of serious illness.
“Avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other household items if you are sick. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily.
“Stay home from work, school and public areas if you are sick, unless you are going to get medical care. Avoid public transportation, taxis and ride-sharing if you’re sick.
“If you have a chronic medical condition and may have a higher risk of serious illness, check with your doctor about other ways to protect yourself,” it advised.
BREAKDOWN
1,301 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-551
FCT-209
Oyo-83
Plateau-65
Kaduna-64
Enugu-61
Rivers-44
Ondo-39
Benue-37
Akwa Ibom-31
Kano-19
Delta-18
Gombe-18
Ogun-16
Edo-15
Kebbi-10
Ebonyi-9
Jigawa-4
Osun-3
Zamfara-3
Borno-1
Nasarawa-1
*113,305 confirmed
91,200 discharged
1,464 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Senate passes Buhari’s Finance Bill 2020

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate yesterday passedPresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s Finance Bill 2020, whichhetransmittedtotheNationalAssembly twoweeksago for consideration and passage.   The Senate passed the bill following the consideration of the report of the Senate Joint Committee on Finance; Customs, Excise and Tariff; Trade and Investment and Public Procurement.   Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC – Lagos  […]
News

Amachree commiserates with Runsewe over mother’s death

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Father of Nigerian Tourism, Chief Mike Amachree, has commiserated with the Director-General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, over the death of his mother, Mrs. Felicia Adesola Runsewe (Mama Kaduna). Recall that the late Runsewe, aged 94 years, lived and worked in Kaduna State as a prosperous businesswoman for […]
News

By-election: You worked against APC, Araraume tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, of sabotaging the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Imo North senatorial byelection in the state. Araraume alleged that Uzodinma’s anti-APC activities was public knowledge across the South-East and urged the national leadership of the party to pay serious attention to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica