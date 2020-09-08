News

Nigeria records 155 new coronavirus cases, four deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria on Monday recorded 155 new COVID-19 cases, again one of the lowest in four months.
The latest figure means Nigeria is yet to record more than 300 coronavirus infections in a day in over two weeks.
With Monday’s tally, the total infections in Nigeria is now 55,160.
Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections also led in Monday’s daily toll with 42 infections.
Plateau and Rivers followed with 25 and 16 cases respectively.
Four deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,061.
The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the over 55,000 infections so far, 43,231 persons have recovered and have been discharged.
Nigeria is the third most impacted country in Africa with South Africa recording the highest number of COVID-19 cases on the continent.
Over 1.3 million infections have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.
BREAKDOWN
155 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-42
Plateau-25
Rivers-16
Ebonyi-10
Abia-9
Ogun-9
FCT-9
Osun-7
Katsina-6
Kaduna-6
Ekiti-4
Taraba-4
Edo-3
Anambra-2
Akwa Ibom-2
Kano-1
*55,160 confirmed
43,231 discharged
1,061 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Sultan, El-Rufai in closed-door meeting over Southern Kaduna, others

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Barely 24 hours after meeting with a former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, again met with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday.   The meeting was held behind closed-door at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.   After the meeting, the Sultan did not […]
News

ASUP drags Ikpeazu to rights commission over 20 months’ unpaid salary

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Po l y t e c h n i c s (ASUP) has dragged Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu to Human Rights Commission Abuja over the 20 months’ unpaid salaries of its members in Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.   The Union in a letter addressed to Executive Secretary of […]
News

Governor Emmanuel receives economic reconstruction committee’s report, sets implementation committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    The Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has received report of the state’s post COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee.     The post COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee chaired by Professor Akpan Ekpo, was set up a month ago by the governor, to recommend how the state can build a viable economy post coronavirus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: