Nigeria records 164 new COVID-19 cases, total now 60,430

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 164 new cases of the coronavirus in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency confirmed the new infections in its update for October 12, 2020.

The new figure is the highest daily count recorded so far in the month of October.

The last time the daily record of new cases exceeded 165 was on September 30, when 201 new infections were confirmed.

A total of 208 people were discharged on Monday, representing a significant increase in the number of daily recoveries over the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, Nigeria hit a major low in its daily recoveries with 24 people discharged in a single count — the lowest in over five months.

Also, Monday marked 48 hours since a new fatality as a result of COVID-19 complications was recorded, leaving the current death toll at 1,115.

Out of 60,430 confirmed infections now confirmed across the country, 51,943 persons have recovered.

BREAKDOWN

164 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-64

FCT-26

Enugu-20

Kaduna-11

Oyo-11

Plateau-8

Ondo-7

Anambra-4

Nasarawa-3

Osun-3

Ebonyi-2

Imo-2

Benue-1

Katsina-1

Ogun-1

*60,430 confirmed

51,943 discharged

1,115 deaths

