Nigeria records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 57,613 on Tuesday night following 176 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.

Lagos recorded 73 of the 176 cases, followed by Plateau with 50, FCT with 17 and Rivers 8.

The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 57,613 of which 48,836 have been discharged.

However, the infection has claimed 1,100 lives, the same number as at Monday night.

BREAKDOWN

176 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-73

Plateau-50

FCT-17

Rivers-8

Ondo-6

Niger-5

Ogun-5

Edo-3

Kaduna-3

Oyo-2

Bauchi-1

Bayelsa-1

Delta-1

Nasarawa-1

*57,613 confirmed

48,836 discharged

1,100 deaths

