News

Nigeria records 176 fresh COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria’s confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 57,613 on Tuesday night following 176 fresh infections, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in an update.
Lagos recorded 73 of the 176 cases, followed by Plateau with 50, FCT with 17 and Rivers 8.
The total confirmed cases so far in Nigeria now stands at 57,613 of which 48,836 have been discharged.
However, the infection has claimed 1,100 lives, the same number as at Monday night.
BREAKDOWN
176 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-73
Plateau-50
FCT-17
Rivers-8
Ondo-6
Niger-5
Ogun-5
Edo-3
Kaduna-3
Oyo-2
Bauchi-1
Bayelsa-1
Delta-1
Nasarawa-1
*57,613 confirmed
48,836 discharged
1,100 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Buhari appoints new VCs for UNIPORT, maritime varsity

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Emmanuel Adigio as the new Vice-Chancellor for the Maritime University Okerenkoko and Prof. Stephen Okodudu as acting Vice-Chancellor University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT). Notification of both appointments was contained in a terse statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the […]
News Top Stories

Depots embargo payment on petrol for marketers

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…envisage N150 per litre price hike Sept official price delayed Fuel marketers, yesterday, heightened expectation of a marginal increase that could raise the retail price of premium motor spirit PMS) also known as petrol to N150 per litre for the month of September as they began to profiteer over delay in official price advisory for […]
News

Buhari appoints Malami, Fashola, others into PPI c’ttee

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as a member of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Presidential Power Initiate (PPI). A statement issued by the spokesperson for Malami, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, yesterday said other members include; Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: