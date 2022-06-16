News

Nigeria records 200m active mobile phones in 20 years – Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has disclosed that in the last 20 years, Nigeria has achieved robust growth in its telecoms industry, moving from less than half a million connected telephone lines to over 200 million active mobile lines as at April, 2022. The Minister added that the broadband penetration in Nigeria has also reached 42.79 per cent. Pantami made this known at a tea break hosted by Nigeria on the sideline of the 2022 International Telecommunication Union’s World Telecommunications Development Conference (ITU-WTDC) which started in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The tea break was attended by senior officials of the ITU, including the Secretary General, Houlin Zhao, representatives and heads of delegations from different countries attending the annual conference. The minister told the global digital community that Nigeria has been witnessing phenomenal growth in its Informa-constition and Communication Technology (ICT) industry, thus enabling socioeconomic development in Nigeria and across the African continent. Addressing delegates on behalf of the Minister, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ubale Maska, said that Nigeria had continued to record impressive growth in its ICT sector and acknowledged the support of the ITU in Nigeria’s strides in ICT.

 

Our Reporters

