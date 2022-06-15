Business

Nigeria records 200m active mobile phones in 20 years – Pantami

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has disclosed that in the last 20 years, Nigeria has achieved robust growth in its telecoms industry, moving from less than half a million connected telephone lines to over 200 million active mobile lines as at April, 2022.

He added that the broadband penetration in Nigeria has also reached 42.79 per cent.

Pantami made this known at a tea break hosted by Nigeria on the sidelines of the 2022 International Telecommunication Union’s World Telecommunications Development Conference (ITU-WTDC) which started in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The tea break was attended by senior officials of the ITU, including the Secretary General, Houlin Zhao as well as representatives and heads of delegations from different countries attending the annual conference.

The minister told the global digital community that Nigeria has been witnessing phenomenal growth in its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry, thus enabling socio-economic development in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Addressing delegates on behalf of the minister, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Ubale Maska, said Nigeria had continued to record impressive growth in its ICT sector and acknowledged the support of the ITU in Nigeria’s strides in ICT.

“Nigeria has utilised ICT as a driver of socio-economic development not just for herself, but also for the benefit of the sub-region and continent, given its role as a founding member and strategic sponsor of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA),” Maska said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: Shell apologises, pledges to stop buying Russian oil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shell has pledged to stop buying oil from Russia as it apologised for its purchase of cheap Russian crude at the weekend. The energy giant also said it would close all its service stations in the country and stop all current work in the country, reports the BBC. Shell came under huge criticism at […]
Business

AXA-Mansard targets N48bn premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N48.012 billion gross premium written for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N7.59 billion as profit after tax and N9.17 billion as profit before tax for the period. AXA […]
Business Interview

Grenada’s citizenship’ll enable Nigerians travel to 140 European nations, says Britishborn hotelier, Mohammed Asaria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Mr. Mohammed Asaria, a British-born Grenada industrialist, who grew up in England and studied Law at the famous Cambridge University, is the Managing Director of Citizenship by Investment (CBI). In this interview with NDUBUISI UGAH, he explains why he is targeting the Nigerian hospitality industry to develop ultra-luxury hotels where investors may apply for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica