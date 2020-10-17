News

Nigeria records 212 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 61,000 on Friday with 212 new infections recorded across the country.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for October 16.
Lagos topped the list of states with 85 new positive samples, while Oyo followed closely behind with 72 infections, and Osun recorded the least with one new patient.
Meanwhile, after 48 hours of zero deaths, three new fatalities were confirmed on Friday, increasing the toll to 1,119.
With 110 people discharged on Friday, the daily count of recoveries also recorded a slight increase, compared to 31 patients who tested negative on Thursday.
More than 570,000 samples have now been tested, with 61,194 cases confirmed across the country, out of which 52,304 recoveries have been recorded.
BREAKDOWN
212 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-85
Oyo-72
FCT-21
Ogun-11
Plateau-11
Katsina-6
Kaduna-5
Osun-1
*61,194 confirmed
52,304 discharged
1,119 deaths

