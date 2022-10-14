News

Nigeria records 2,187 cholera cases, 233 deaths – NCDC

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that a total of 2187 confirmed cases of cholera have been reported from 31 states in Nigeria and 233 deaths from January 1 to September 25. The Agency in its Public Health Advisory issued on October 13, and signed by its Director General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, stated that the outbreak had been exacerbated by limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, open defecation, and poor hygiene practices. Tagged ‘Stop Cholera: Strengthening Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Nigeria,’ Adetifa in the advisory called for an urgent improvement in access to clean water, proper sanitation, and hygiene.

 

Our Reporters

