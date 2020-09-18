Nigeria records 221 new cases of COVID-19

Nigeria now has 56,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night.

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,305 patients have now been discharged, with 1,094 patients losing their lives to coronavirus.

The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Friday night with 59 cases, with Abia State following with 46 cases. The Federal Capital Territory was next, recording 22 cases

BREAKDOWN

221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-59

Abia-46

FCT-22

Gombe-20

Plateau-17

Rivers-11

Bauchi-7

Benue-6

Ekiti-6

Imo-6

Kaduna-4

Kwara-4

Ondo-4

Ogun-3

Osun-3

Bayelsa-1

Edo-1

Kano-1

*56,956 confirmed

48,305 discharged

1,094 deaths

