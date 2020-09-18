News

Nigeria records 221 new cases of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria now has 56,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 221 new cases recorded on Friday night.
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,305 patients have now been discharged, with 1,094 patients losing their lives to coronavirus.
The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Friday night with 59 cases, with Abia State following with 46 cases. The Federal Capital Territory was next, recording 22 cases
BREAKDOWN
221 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-59
Abia-46
FCT-22
Gombe-20
Plateau-17
Rivers-11
Bauchi-7
Benue-6
Ekiti-6
Imo-6
Kaduna-4
Kwara-4
Ondo-4
Ogun-3
Osun-3
Bayelsa-1
Edo-1
Kano-1
*56,956 confirmed
48,305 discharged
1,094 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG charges RMARC to mobilise funds from non-oil sources

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…inaugurates boards for three commissions Due to the shortfall in the nation’s revenue caused by the fall in the price of crude at the international market, the Federal Government has charged the newly inaugurated board of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to mobilize funds from non-oil sectors in the country. Secretary to […]
News

Journey Well, My Brother, My Friend

Posted on Author Cairo Ojougboh

I would like to begin this very difficult and emotionally tasking tribute to Hon. Ibanga Bassey Etang by paraphrasing the words of the old English poet, John Donne: the death of one man diminishes us all. The loss of one is a minus to humanity. With no one are these words more poignant than in […]
News

Cultism: Police‘framed’ us –Land agents

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Two land agents, Mr. Mukaila Salau (aka Actor), and Mr Babatunde Sotile (aka Georgie), have debunked allegations by the Zone 2 Police Command HQ, Onikan, Lagos, that they are cult leaders allegedly terrorising Ikorodu area of the state. The duo, who alleged that they are innocent of the allegations levelled against them by the police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: