Business

Nigeria records $29.44 per barrel excess crude earning

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Nigeria, at the weekend, recorded revenue surge with $29.44 excess earning on every barrel of crude oil sold by the country.

 

This, checks by New Telegraph showed, came as prices of crude oil, biggest revenue earner for Nigeria, rallied at $74.44 per barrel, the highest level since 2018. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude exporter, depends largely on proceeds from the commodity to service over 85 per cent of its budget.

 

 

The country sets $45 per barrel as a benchmark for the commodity in its 2021 budget and the $74.44 per barrel price means $29.44 surplus on every barrel exported through the June schedule. Brent crude rose by 0.61 per cent at the weekend rallied close at $74.44 per barrel, the American Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by 0.65 per cent to close at $72.59 per barrel, the Bonny light crude rose by 0.83 per cent to close at $73.26 per barrel, while the OPEC basket rose by 0.95 per cent to close at $71.99 per barrel.

 

It is, on the other hand, expected to create a big hole in the purse of the nation as it will lead to hike in the subsidy on premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Nigeria, asides being the biggest exporter of crude, is also the biggest importer of petroleum product in the continent due to gross inefficiency of its local refining.

 

The country depends on imports to service about 90 per cent of its petrol market need. It will have to either allow its  citizen to pay higher for petrol or it continues its N210 billion monthly payment to subsidise the product. Meanwhile, the higher price of crude at the global market on Wednesday is an indication of a tightening market as major economies continue to reopen from the COVID-19 lockdown, assisted by the coronavirus vaccination programmes.

 

According to a report from oilprice.com, analysts had initially predicted a much smaller draw of 3.290 million barrels for the week. In the previous week, the API reported a draw in crude oil stockpiles of 2.108 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 2.036 million barrels.

 

The API report also shows that crude oil inventories have fallen by over 22 million barrels since the start of 2021, although they are still up by 34 million barrels since January 2020.

 

Oil prices are on the increase as the market adjusts to a new demand outlook that suggests oil could be on its way back in the second half of this year, despite earlier predictions that oil demand could take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

 

While crude oil inventorie  fell yet again last week, U.S. oil production rebounded to an average of 11 million barrels per day for the week ending June 4, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. This is up to 200,000 BPD from the week prior.

 

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 2.852 million barrels for the week ending June 11 as against the previous week’s 2.405-millionbarrel build.

 

Analysts had predicted a draw of 614,000-barrel for the week. The increase in energy demand is also boosted by a cautious approach to boosting oil supply by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), with some oil traders and analysts saying that they see further gains in oil.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Access Bank signs $93.8m loan with Dutch bank

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Access Bank Plc. has signed subordinated syndicated loan agreement totalling $93.8 million with the Dutch development bank (FMO), the French private sector development bank (Proparco), and leading investment firm, Symbiotics.   The tier-II capital facility was structured as a “10 years noncall five years” subordinated debt instrument, benefitting the bank for a period of five […]
Business

OPL 324: Board resignations threaten investments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Major oil and gas investments, including the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 324 and the 10,000 barrels per day Otakikpo marginal field are under major threat as massive resignations of top management board members rock Lekoil Nigeria, in which Lekoil Cayman, a Cayman Islands-registered AIM-listed holding company holds a 40 per cent equity.   Other assets […]
Business

Nigeria’s duty free export to U.S. falls by 88%

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Exports to the United States from Nigeria under the duty-free policy have declined by 88 per cent from $2.5billion in the first eight months of 2019 to $300.48 million in the corresponding period in 2020. According to the latest African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) policy trade statistics, oil export under the policy accounted for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica