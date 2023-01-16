Nigeria records 29 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within one week in Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said. In a terse statement yesterday, the body disclosed that it has confirmed 266,492 cases of the pandemic, with 259,858 cases discharged and 3,155 deaths in the 36 states and the FCT. It said: “7th to 13th January 2023, 29 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. The 29 new cases are reported from six states – Lagos (15), FCT (5), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (1) and Plateau (1). “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.” Only last week, Dumebi Kachikwu, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said he was suspending his campaign after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID- 19. Disclosing this in a statement last Friday, Kachikwu said he was isolating and had cancelled all public events till he received a negative report. According to NAN, he called on Nigerians to be vigilant and not take the virus for granted. “Nigerians must not let their guard down even though the government has relaxed COVID rules,” he said. “Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms, especially at a time when our health care professionals are leaving the country in droves. “We must increase testing and take all necessary precautions not to spread the virus. “We must not allow political rallies to become COVID spreaders and reverse the gains made in combating the virus. We will survive the coronavirus if we all remain vigilant.” A faction of the ADC had expelled Kachikwu over alleged anti-party activities. But Kachikwu remains the party’s presidential candidate according to the final list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

