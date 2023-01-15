Nigeria records 29 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within one week in Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC).

In a terse statement Sunday, the body said it had confirmed 266,492 cases of the pandemic, with 259,858 cases discharged and 3,155 deaths in the 36 states and the FCT.

It said: “7th to 13th January 2023, 29 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria. The 29 new cases are reported from six states – Lagos (15), FCT (5), Kano (4), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (1) and Plateau (1).

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

