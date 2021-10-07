Nigeria records 297 new coronavirus infections, nine deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 297 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country.

The agency, in its update for October 6, 2021, said the infections were recorded in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

A breakdown of the cases showed that the nation’s capital recorded the highest number of infections — 35 per cent — of the 297 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

Other states that recorded new infections are Lagos (40), Gombe (28), Rivers (27), Plateau (21), Edo (14), Kano (14), Kaduna (13), Benue (12), Osun (10), Ondo (6), Imo (5), Delta (2) and Ekiti (1).

The agency said 176 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

The NCDC data also showed that nine persons died of COVID complications.

The country has recorded relatively low cases this week compared to the previous weeks.

As part of the effort to curtail the spread of the virus, the federal government said it will soon make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants.

To date, 206,920 cases, 194,651 recoveries and 2740 fatalities have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

