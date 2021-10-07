News

Nigeria records 297 new coronavirus infections, nine deaths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 297 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the country.

The agency, in its update for October 6, 2021, said the infections were recorded in 13 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

A breakdown of the cases showed that the nation’s capital recorded the highest number of infections — 35 per cent — of the 297 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

Other states that recorded new infections are Lagos (40), Gombe (28), Rivers (27), Plateau (21), Edo (14), Kano (14), Kaduna (13), Benue (12), Osun (10), Ondo (6), Imo (5), Delta (2) and Ekiti (1).

The agency said 176 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

The NCDC data also showed that nine persons died of COVID complications.

The country has recorded relatively low cases this week compared to the previous weeks.

As part of the effort to curtail the spread of the virus, the federal government said it will soon make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants.

To date, 206,920 cases, 194,651 recoveries and 2740 fatalities have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps pass bill for establishment of Naval Varsity

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to make the Nigeria Navy University known as Admiralty University, a conventional university. Sponsor of the bill, Rep. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, said the passage of the bill into law will grant the institution full legal status to operate without any hindrance. Leading a […]
News Top Stories

Saraki to politicians: Let’s shelve our ambitions for now

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…laments insecurity, economic crisis, others Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has advised Nigerian politicians, irrespective of political parties, to shelve their individual ambitions for now and focus on how the nation could tackle the spate of insecurity, economic crisis, disunity and internal as well as external aggression facing it. The former governor, […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Why we shutdown Eti- Osa Isolation Centre-Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained that the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre was shut because its patients were evacuated to a more expansive isolation centre in Anthony area of the state.   According to the governor, apart from the Eti-Osa isolation Centre which was shut on Friday July 30, there was plan to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica